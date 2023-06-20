Maxxine Dupri Talks Giving the Singlet Her Own Spin, Is Done Running From Valhalla

Maxxine Dupri is managing Alpha Academy as of late and recently talked about her unique spin on the singlet and more. Dupri appeared on last week’s After The Bell and during the conversation, she spoke with Corey Graves and Vic Joseph about her new look and her burgeoning rivalry with Valhalla. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On putting her own spin on the singlet: “I love to push the envelope. I love to not play it safe, especially with fashion. It was funny, right before I walked through Gorilla, Ronda [Rousey] said to me, she’s like, ‘Finally, someone’s making a singlet sexy.’ I’m like, yes, that is what we’re doing in 2023. I am claiming whatever I want it to be, and I’m making it sexy. It’s just one of those things where I’m inspired by Alpha Academy. I’m with them every week, I’m spending all this time with them. I’m like, why would I not want to be cohesive with them? So I made it last week and debuted it. I’m a big D.I.Y. girl, so I take their merch shirts home and I dice them up, and then I got the singlet and paired it with my ‘Shoosh’ bra, and it’s good to go.”

On her rivalry with Valhalla: “I think people underestimate me. I can do what I need to do, and I can get things done. Like I said, I’m a sponge, so if Gable gives me a critique or tells me something, I’m going to absorb that and I’m going to apply it, no questions asked. I learned my lesson. I’m done running off in my little heels. It’s not good for the toes when you’re sprinting in heels. So from now on, I’m gonna fight her.”