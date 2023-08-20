– WWE.com listed the top 25 Instagram Photos of the week. This week’s picks included Maxxine Dupri showing off her “cute jeans,” Charlotte Flair getting glammed up, Gunther looking intense, Braun Strowman, Carmella going to a Steelers game with Corey Graves, Chelsea Green enjoying Vancouver with her dog, Rhea Ripley, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:

Who had the best Instagram photo of the week? 📸https://t.co/67qc6rjuFj — WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Zmrzel (@maxxinedupri)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Scherr (@adamscherr99)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leah Van Dale (@carmellawwe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀CHELSEA GREEN (@chelseaagreen)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Ripley (@rhearipley_wwe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raquel (@raquelwwe)