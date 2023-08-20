wrestling / News

Maxxine Dupri Sporting Her Jeans, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos

August 20, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Maxxine Dupri WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

WWE.com listed the top 25 Instagram Photos of the week. This week’s picks included Maxxine Dupri showing off her “cute jeans,” Charlotte Flair getting glammed up, Gunther looking intense, Braun Strowman, Carmella going to a Steelers game with Corey Graves, Chelsea Green enjoying Vancouver with her dog, Rhea Ripley, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sydney Zmrzel (@maxxinedupri)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adam Scherr (@adamscherr99)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leah Van Dale (@carmellawwe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rhea Ripley (@rhearipley_wwe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Raquel (@raquelwwe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GUNTHER (@gunther_aut)

