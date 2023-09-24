– WWE.com listed the top 25 Instagram Photos of the week. This week’s picks included Maxxine Dupri, Tiffany Stratton, Tegan Nox sporting her Ghostface shirt, Ludwig Kaiser showing why he’s never not ready, Carmella arranging some flower bouquets, Iyo Sky celebrating her title win at home in Tokyo, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:

Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/1NKH6AzWBe pic.twitter.com/UoT3kiFRQo — WWE (@WWE) September 24, 2023