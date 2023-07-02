– WWE.com listed the top 25 Instagram Photos of the week. This week’s picks included Charlotte Flair, Iyo Sky, Maxxine Dupri getting some summer sunbathing in, Montez Ford and Bianca Belair vacationing by riding ATVs at Lake Meade, Zoey Stark, Giovanni Vinci, and Sonya Deville attending a wedding with her fiancée. You can check out some of those photos for this week below:

Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/7mSLgGKd0t pic.twitter.com/c7R70xHMN9 — WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2023