– WWE.com listed the top 25 Instagram Photos of the week. This week’s picks included Maxxine Dupri rocking her Alpha Academy gear, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley posing for a nice photo, Kayla Braxton, Emma, Raquel Rodriguez modeling her new WWE t-shirts, Matt Riddle with Kayden Carter, Tehuti Miles, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:

Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/VISSL2ACpP pic.twitter.com/XkcH5gsgig — WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2023