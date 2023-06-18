wrestling / News

Maxxine Dupri, Katana Chance, Kayla Braxton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos

June 18, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Maxxine Dupri WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

WWE.com listed the top 25 Instagram Photos of the week. This week’s picks included Maxxine Dupri rocking her Alpha Academy gear, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley posing for a nice photo, Kayla Braxton, Emma, Raquel Rodriguez modeling her new WWE t-shirts, Matt Riddle with Kayden Carter, Tehuti Miles, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Instagram, Maxxine Dupri, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading