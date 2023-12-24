wrestling / News

Maxxine Dupri, Zelina Vega, & Isla Dawn Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos

December 24, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Akira Tozawa Maxxine Dupri WWE Main Event Image Credit: WWE

WWE.com listed the Top 25 Instagram Photos this week. The latest picks include Maxxine Dupri showing why she’s Santa’s favorite, Zelina Vega prepping for 2024 with some rock-hard abs in the gym, Ludwig Kaiser and Gunther sculpting that iron, Candice LeRae adorning a lovely Christmas sweater, Rhea Ripley revealing why she’s Monday Night Mami, B-Fab, Scarlett clearing up the smoke, Isla Dawn hanging out in Times Square, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:

