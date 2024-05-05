wrestling / News

Maxxine Dupri, Jade Cargill, Katana Chance Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos

May 5, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Maxxine Dupri WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

WWE.com listed the Top 25 Superstar Instagram photos of the week. Some of this week’s picks include Jade Cargill running some errands in her Cyber Truck, Carmella, Angel Garza showing why hard work pays off, Austin Theory in the gym, Katana Chance taking a dip in the hot tub for Golden Hour, Maxxine Dupri, Scarlett, and more. You can view some of those photos below:

