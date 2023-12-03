wrestling / News
Maxxine Dupri in Denim Outfit, Charlotte Flair, Samantha Irvin Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
December 3, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE.com listed the Top 25 Instagram Photos this week. The latest picks include Angel Garza sharing a gym selfie, Maxxine Dupri, Indi Hartwell, Bianca Belair showing why she is the EST of WWE, Charlotte Flair, Samantha Irvin, Giovanni Vinci getting one step closer, and more. You can view some of those photos below:
Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/iwbXNdbv0D pic.twitter.com/qGkVOQprnY
— WWE (@WWE) December 3, 2023
