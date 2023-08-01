wrestling / News

Maxxine Dupri Wins Singles Debut On WWE Raw

July 31, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Maxinne Dupri WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

Maxxine Dupri is 1-0 in singles competition, defeating Valhalla on this week’s WWE Raw. The Alpha Academy member faced her rival in her first singles match on Monday’s episode, picking up a pinfall victory.

Dupri previously made her in-ring debut on WWE TV on the July 3rd episode of Raw, teaming with Chad Gable & Otis against the Viking Raiders and Valhalla.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Maxxine Dupri, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading