Maxxine Dupri Weighs In On WWE Potentially Adding Another Women’s Title

Maxxine Dupri was recently asked about the potential for WWE to add another women’s title. The WWE women’s division has a title for each brand but less total on the whole than the men’s side, and Dupri was asked by Adrian Hernandez at a press event before the Royal Rumble about whether it’s time for the company to add another title for the women to compete for.

“I love an opportunity to wear gold,” Dupri said (courtesy of Fightful). “So I think if that’s what that means, then yes.”

WWE previously had two sets of Women’s Tag Team Championships between the main roster titles and the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, but they were merged together last year.