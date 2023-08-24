May Valentine Says She Won’t Be At NWA 75 Or NWA Powerrr’s Next Season

May Valentine won’t be at this weekend’s NWA 75 or the next season of NWA Powerrr, according to her. Valentine, who has been with the company since late 2019 and has served as a backstage interviewer and announcer, posted to Twitter to reveal that she won’t be at the upcoming PPV or the season of NWA Powerrr.

Valentine wrote:

“Dear wrestling fans, I won’t be at #NWA75 or on the upcoming season of Powerrr. I wish the best of luck to the person who’ll be working as backstage interviewer. And to all my friends busting their asses at every match. Much love, May Valentine.”

No word as of yet regarding why Valentine won’t be appearing.