Maya World Credits Mercedes Mone With Inspiring Her To Become a Wrestler

Maya World says that she was inspired to get into wrestling by Mercedes Mone. The independent talent recently spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & SP3 on In The Weeds and said that seeing Mone during her run in WWE as Sasha Banks was something that made her want to get into the ring.

“I always watched,” World said. “I don’t think I always wanted to wrestle, but I always did love wrestling as a fan. I always say it wasn’t until 2015 when I saw Sasha Banks and the Horsewomen Era that made me want to wrestle. I was like, ‘Oh this is cool,’ but when I saw her and who she was in the ring, her swagger, she was the coolest thing to me. She made me want to be a wrestler, for sure.”

She continued, “I was heavily into sports. I played all the sports you can think of, but basketball was my main one. I ended up having one year in college before things happened. Whenever I stopped that, I was like, ‘It’s time. I need to wrestle.’ That was 2021 and that’s when I started training.”

World trained under ROH Women’s World Champion Athena and has two appearances each on AEW and ROH TV.