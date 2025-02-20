wrestling / News
Maya World Reflects On Her Match with Megan Bayne on AEW Dynamite
February 20, 2025 | Posted by
In an interview with Fightful’s In the Weeds, Maya World spoke about her recent match with Megan Bayne on an episode of AEW Dynamite and the feedback she received. The match was more or less a squash, with Bayne winning.
She said: “It’s always fun going to AEW. All the girls are so nice and so helpful with anything I need. It’s been fun since. I got a lot of good feedback from it, and I just heard something yesterday that I was really excited about, from Athena. Hopefully, it keeps happening, I keep going back, and we’ll see what happens.“
