Maya World Wants To Face Off Against Masha Slamovich, Billie Starkz, Kylie Rae And Others

Despite her relatively short career, with fewer than 100 matches, Maya World has already competed against prominent wrestlers like Athena, Thunder Rosa, Jazmin Allure, Angelica Risk, and Miyu Yamashita. Eager to expand her experience, World recently expressed her desire to face other top names.

In an interview with Jeremy Lambert and SP3 on Fightful’s In The Weeds, she listed Masha Slamovich, Billie Starkz, Kylie Rae, and Zayda Steel as desired opponents.

“I really want to wrestle Masha. Jordynne Grace is one I was vying for and it was so close multiple times. I was like, ‘Guys, she’s going to be gone soon. Please.’ Then, she was gone. I really want to wrestle Masha before she’s not available for me. Billie Starkz, who I haven’t gotten to wrestle yet. I want to wrestle Athena in a match match. We had a competitive match on Ring of Honor, but we almost had a match on the Indies, which was going to be crazy. I really want that back, again. Kylie Rae, Zayda Steel.”