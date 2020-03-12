Mayor of Newark Advises Cancellation of Public Gatherings for 30 Days, Would Impact AEW Blood & Guts Events

– The Mayor of Newark, New Jersey, Ras J. Baraka, has issued an announcement today that all non-essential public gatherings be cancelled in the next 30 days. That would likely put the March 25 edition of AEW Dynamite, which was scheduled to be the promotion’s debut in Newark at the Prudential Center, in doubt. You can check out the full announcement from the City of Newark below:

MAYOR BARAKA AND ADMINISTRATION ADVISE THAT ALL NON-ESSENTIAL PUBLIC GATHERINGS BE CANCELLED FOR 30 DAYS DUE TO NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) CONCERNS

Mayor Ras J. Baraka and Administration today announced that due to growing concerns about the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the health and safety of the people of Newark, we are advising that all non-essential public gatherings be cancelled for the next 30 days. Additionally, his Sixth Annual State of the City Address, set for Monday, March 16, at New Jersey Performing Arts Center, has been postponed for at least 30 days.

A “non-essential group event” is defined as a gathering of 50 people or more for social, cultural, or entertainment events where people are not separated by physical space of at least four feet. Please note that this includes all festivals and parades

Scheduling for all events will be re-assessed at the end of this period.