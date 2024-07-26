Mayor of London Comments on Meeting Triple H & Nick Khan, John Cena Says London Deserves a Wrestlemania

As previously reported, Triple H and Nick Khan flew to London to meet with Mayor Sadiq Khan about possibly holding Wrestlemania in the city. Both Mayor Khan and John Cena commented on yesterday’s meeting, with Mayor calling it “productive.”

He wrote on Twitter: “Delighted to have met with Paul “@TripleH” Levesque and @WWE President Nick Khan to discuss making London WrestleMania’s first international destination. The meeting was really productive. Talks will continue about how we could turn our ambition into a reality.”

Cena added: “The city of London, and all of the UK has supported WWE thru thick and thin. I try to minimize using the word “deserve” so I will use more appropriate terms. I’ve said it before and stand by it. In my mind London has EARNED a chance to host WrestleMania. I won’t get to compete when it happens but I will BE THERE as a fan for sure!”

Yesterday I welcomed Paul “@TripleH” Levesque and @WWE President Nick Khan to City Hall to discuss our ambition to bring WrestleMania to London. I’m determined to cement our city’s reputation as the undisputed sports capital of the world and it’s exciting to be working with the… pic.twitter.com/CIpN9qjrlt — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) July 26, 2024