Mayu Iwatani Hits New Milestone As IWGP Women’s Champion

STARDOM wrestler Mayu Iwatani has hit a new milestone as IWGP Women’s Champion, as she’s held the belt for two years. Iwatani defeated Mercedes Mone for the belt on April 23, 2023. She has had nine defenses of the belt in that time.

Mayu Iwatani has officially held the IWGP Women's Championship for 2 YEARS 💙🤍 – Mercedes Moné (4/23/23)

– Utami Hayashishita (8/13/23)

– Stephanie Vaquer (11/10/23)

– Syuri (1/4/24)

– Mina Shirakawa (2/23/24)

– Sareee (4/27/24)

– Tsukasa Fujimoto (6/23/24)

– Toni Storm… pic.twitter.com/9jm0vqfm2X — Scott E. Wrestling (@ScottEWrestling) April 23, 2025