wrestling / News

Mayu Iwatani Hits New Milestone As IWGP Women’s Champion

April 23, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Mayu Iwatani Image Credit: NJPW

STARDOM wrestler Mayu Iwatani has hit a new milestone as IWGP Women’s Champion, as she’s held the belt for two years. Iwatani defeated Mercedes Mone for the belt on April 23, 2023. She has had nine defenses of the belt in that time.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mayu Iwatani, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading