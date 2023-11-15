wrestling / News

Mayu Iwatani Out Of STARDOM Gold Rush With Dislocated Finger

November 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Mayu Iwatani Image Credit: NJPW

Mayu Iwatani will not be competing at STARDOM Gold Rush after suffering a dislocated finger. STARDOM has announced that Iwatani disloacted her pinkie finger and thus will take the show off.

It was also announced that Waka Tsukiyama is taking some time off due to a lumber hernia.

