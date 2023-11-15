wrestling / News
Mayu Iwatani Out Of STARDOM Gold Rush With Dislocated Finger
November 14, 2023 | Posted by
Mayu Iwatani will not be competing at STARDOM Gold Rush after suffering a dislocated finger. STARDOM has announced that Iwatani disloacted her pinkie finger and thus will take the show off.
It was also announced that Waka Tsukiyama is taking some time off due to a lumber hernia.
Mayu Iwatani dislocated her pinky finger and withdraws from the November 18 Gold Rush PPV from Osaka.
Waka Tsukiyama is also taking time off due to a lumbar hernia.
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) November 14, 2023
