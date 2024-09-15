Mayu Iwatani Looks Forward To STARDOM Match With Toni Storm

Mayu Iwatani will battle Toni Storm at STARDOM’s show on October 5th, and she’s excited for the bout. As noted, Storm appeared at Saturday’s STARDOM event and challenged Mayu Iwatani to an IWGP Women’s Championship match, which will happen on October 5th. Iwatani spoke about the match in an interview with Tokyo Sports and her potential for an appearance in AEW after.

“I was happy that Toni had me in her mind,” she said. “I will beat Toni and prove to the world that I am the true champion.”

She added, “Who will be there if I beat Toni… Mariah [May] is the current [AEW Women’s World] Champion… I’m looking forward to it. I don’t know where it will go from here. I want to pave the way for myself.”