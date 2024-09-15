wrestling / News
Mayu Iwatani Looks Forward To STARDOM Match With Toni Storm
September 15, 2024 | Posted by
Mayu Iwatani will battle Toni Storm at STARDOM’s show on October 5th, and she’s excited for the bout. As noted, Storm appeared at Saturday’s STARDOM event and challenged Mayu Iwatani to an IWGP Women’s Championship match, which will happen on October 5th. Iwatani spoke about the match in an interview with Tokyo Sports and her potential for an appearance in AEW after.
“I was happy that Toni had me in her mind,” she said. “I will beat Toni and prove to the world that I am the true champion.”
She added, “Who will be there if I beat Toni… Mariah [May] is the current [AEW Women’s World] Champion… I’m looking forward to it. I don’t know where it will go from here. I want to pave the way for myself.”
More Trending Stories
- Kane Says He Immediately Knew Dr. Isaac Yankem Gimmick Wasn’t Going To Work
- Rob Van Dam Says His Comments Were Taken Out of Context for Ric Flair Dark Side Of The Ring Episode
- Eric Bischoff Isn’t Surprised WWE Is Cutting Back On House Shows
- Backstage Update on Alleged Incident Between Randy Orton & Machine Gun Kelly at WWE SummerSlam