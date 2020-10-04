McKenzie Mitchell Says She’s Been ‘Officially Initiated’ Into the NXT Brand

– As previously reported, WWE correspondent McKenzie Mitchell hosted a Q&A livestream with WWE executive Triple H earlier today. Following the Q&A session, Mitchell noted on Twitter that she’s been “officially initiated” into the NXT brand.

Mitchell wrote, “If you know, you know 👈🏼 I’m now officially initiated into the black and gold brand after an awesome conversation with @tripleh before tonight’s #nxttakeover :31! don’t miss it at 7 pm ET #WeAreNXT @WWENXT.”

Mitchell previously worked in Impact Wrestling. She joined WWE as an on-air host in September 2019. You can view her tweet below: