McKenzie Mitchell Says She’s Been ‘Officially Initiated’ Into the NXT Brand
– As previously reported, WWE correspondent McKenzie Mitchell hosted a Q&A livestream with WWE executive Triple H earlier today. Following the Q&A session, Mitchell noted on Twitter that she’s been “officially initiated” into the NXT brand.
Mitchell wrote, “If you know, you know 👈🏼 I’m now officially initiated into the black and gold brand after an awesome conversation with @tripleh before tonight’s #nxttakeover :31! don’t miss it at 7 pm ET #WeAreNXT @WWENXT.”
Mitchell previously worked in Impact Wrestling. She joined WWE as an on-air host in September 2019. You can view her tweet below:
If you know, you know 👈🏼 I’m now officially initiated into the black and gold brand after an awesome conversation with @tripleh before tonight’s #nxttakeover :31! don’t miss it at 7 pm ET 🖤💛 #WeAreNXT @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/AZ5TCxfvcT
— McKenzie Mitchell (@mckenzienmitch) October 4, 2020
