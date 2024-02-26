McKenzie Mitchell On Friendship With Wes Lee, Sharing Her Last WWE On-Screen Moment With Him

McKenzie Mitchell was on screen with Wes Lee in what turned out to be her final on-screen WWE appearance, and she recently talked about why that was special to her. Mitchell was released from WWE back in December and on the Swerve City Podcast, the former NXT interviewer spoke about her friendship with Lee and more. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On her friendship with Wes Lee: “We would start the interview and we’d be like, ‘How can we make this different?’ So, then Wes was like, ‘Now you can’t give anybody else a high five, you know that’s our thing?’ So then we started doing these high fives back and forth and it stuck and people loved it.”

On Lee being part of her last on-screen moment: “We give a high five and it felt very poetic to me. I said, ‘Good luck, Wes!’ And he goes, ‘You go get ’em, girl!’ and that’s the last thing you see of me. I believe there’s, like, symbolism or something there.”