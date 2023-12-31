wrestling / News
McKenzie Mitchell On Starting Her Career In Impact Wrestling, Talks LA Knight’s WWE Rise
McKenzie Mitchell began her wrestling work in Impact Wrestling, and she recently recalled how she got the job. The former WWE personality spoke with Chris Van Vliet for a new interview and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
On not initially being interested in getting into wrestling: “I didn’t expect this, I didn’t watch [wrestling] as a kid growing up. I went to school for broadcast and I landed the job at Impact Wrestling, I’d never watched a day of wrestling in my life before I arrived on the scene.”
On being helped by Drake Maverick in Impact: “I remember he was like ‘If you have any questions, this business can be interesting, call me, because I will be able to give you a full thought-out answer and lead you in a direction that you need.'”
On LA Knight’s success in WWE: “It’s bizarre to watch his rise in WWE, it’s so exciting! I still can’t look at him and be like ‘Wow, you are a megastar!’ But he’s a megastar, and I’m so proud of him.”