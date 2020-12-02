wrestling / News

McMahon Family, Jim Ross, Ric Flair and More Pay Tribute to Pat Patterson

December 2, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Pat Patterson

As we noted earlier today, WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson passed away at the age of 79 following a battle with cancer. Members of the McMahon Family, as well Jim Ross, Ric Flair and others in the wrestling world, paid tribute on social media.

Shane McMahon wrote: “I can not express how crushed I feel right now with the loss of Pat Patterson. A true member of my family, mentor and dear friend. I love you Pat. God speed.

Stephanie McMahon added: “#RIPPatPatterson I’m deeply grateful to have grown up with @wwe Hall of Famer, the first-ever Intercontinental Champion, the father of the #RoyalRumble and the first openly gay wrestler of his generation. Thank you for teaching me how to not take it all so seriously. Abooze

Triple H said: “No words can describe what he gave to us. His body as an in-ring performer, his mind as a storyteller, and his spirit as a beloved member of our large @WWE family. I will miss him for so many reasons… it’s never goodbye, it’s see ya down the road. Love you, Pat. Abooze

