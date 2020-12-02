wrestling / News
McMahon Family, Jim Ross, Ric Flair and More Pay Tribute to Pat Patterson
As we noted earlier today, WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson passed away at the age of 79 following a battle with cancer. Members of the McMahon Family, as well Jim Ross, Ric Flair and others in the wrestling world, paid tribute on social media.
Shane McMahon wrote: “I can not express how crushed I feel right now with the loss of Pat Patterson. A true member of my family, mentor and dear friend. I love you Pat. God speed.”
Stephanie McMahon added: “#RIPPatPatterson I’m deeply grateful to have grown up with @wwe Hall of Famer, the first-ever Intercontinental Champion, the father of the #RoyalRumble and the first openly gay wrestler of his generation. Thank you for teaching me how to not take it all so seriously. Abooze”
Triple H said: “No words can describe what he gave to us. His body as an in-ring performer, his mind as a storyteller, and his spirit as a beloved member of our large @WWE family. I will miss him for so many reasons… it’s never goodbye, it’s see ya down the road. Love you, Pat. Abooze”
