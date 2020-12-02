McMahon Family, Jim Ross, Ric Flair and More Pay Tribute to Pat Patterson

As we noted earlier today, WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson passed away at the age of 79 following a battle with cancer. Members of the McMahon Family, as well Jim Ross, Ric Flair and others in the wrestling world, paid tribute on social media.

Shane McMahon wrote: “I can not express how crushed I feel right now with the loss of Pat Patterson. A true member of my family, mentor and dear friend. I love you Pat. God speed.”

Stephanie McMahon added: “#RIPPatPatterson I’m deeply grateful to have grown up with @wwe Hall of Famer, the first-ever Intercontinental Champion, the father of the #RoyalRumble and the first openly gay wrestler of his generation. Thank you for teaching me how to not take it all so seriously. Abooze”

Triple H said: “No words can describe what he gave to us. His body as an in-ring performer, his mind as a storyteller, and his spirit as a beloved member of our large @WWE family. I will miss him for so many reasons… it’s never goodbye, it’s see ya down the road. Love you, Pat. Abooze”

I can’t believe it… I’ll really miss you, Pat. — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 2, 2020

Damn 😞 Pat helped me in the early years of my WWE run as much as anyone. His words of advice, while colorful, were some that I kept and used for the entirety of my career. A one of a kind personality for sure. His contributions to the biz are legendary. https://t.co/wDedA4iGHG — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) December 2, 2020

Sorry to hear the sad news of Pat Patterson passing away. Pat was a really funny guy…not stop smiling & busting chops. No doubt one of the greatest finish men in the history of the business. #RIP pic.twitter.com/Hy6D2cAKrK — head honcho (@OfficialTAZ) December 2, 2020

Just heard of the passing this morning if the great, Pat Patterson. True legend of the pro wrestling business. A wonderful mentor who taught me so much.

RIP old friend. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/t61R9yCze1 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) December 2, 2020

A Great Wrestler, He And Ray Were Second To None, A Fabulous Mind, Caring And Thoughtful, Always Had A Smile On His Face. Just To List A Few Of Many! The Last Thing I Can Remember Him Saying To Me Is “She Is So Damn Good Ricky, Are You Sure She Is Your Daughter?” RIP Pat! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/KHzabO7v7G — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) December 2, 2020

So sad to hear of the passing of @wwe legend Pat Patterson. One of the greatest minds in the business and just an all around great guy. I will miss him and his karaoke! RIP my friend. You are a hero to many! pic.twitter.com/WXFwJ1fjkO — Charles Robinson (@WWERobinson) December 2, 2020