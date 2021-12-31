MCW Last Call Results: Brian Cage, The Acclaimed, More In Action

MCW Pro Wrestling held Last Call at the MCW Arena in Joppa, Maryland on Thursday, with the show featuring Brian Cage, The Acclaimed, Quinn McKay, and more in action.

Here are the quick results for MCW Last Call (via Fightful):

* MCW Heavyweight Championship Number One Contenders Match: Ken Dixon def. Dak Draper, Dante Caballero and Moses.

* Megan Bayne def. Erica Leigh

* MCW Tag Team Championships: The Trade (Myles Hawkins & Killian McMurphy) def. Chuck Lennox & Drolix (c) to win the titles.

* Demarkus Krane def. Brandon Scott

* The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) def. Joe Keys & Eric Martin

* MCW Women’s Championship: Quinn McKay def. Ray Lyn (c) by DQ

* Brian Cage def. Action Andretti

* Pat Brink, Johnny Crabcakes & Alec Odin def. Sam Adonis, Ryan McBride & Andy Vineberg

* MCW Heavyweight Championship: Ken Dixon def. Brian Johnson (c) to win the title