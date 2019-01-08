Mean Gene Okerlund Collection Added To WWE Network

A collection of highlights from Mean Gene Okerlund’s career has been added to the WWE Network. It includes:

LARGER THAN LIFE PERSONALITIES – AUGUST 2, 1980

A young Gene Okerlund engages in some memorable one-on-one interviews with the legendary Andre the Giant.

THE CONSUMMATE ATHLETE – FEBRUARY 27, 1982

During his time in AWA, Gene Okerlund interviews one of the greatest wrestlers of all time in the form of Nick Bockwinkel.

THE BODY’S BOMBSHELL – DECEMBER 30, 1983

Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura drops a bombshell on Gene Okerlund and the entire wrestling world by revealing his new partner.

CHAMPIONS AND CHAMPAGNE – JANUARY 23, 1984

The champagne flows on the night Hulk-A-Mania is born, as Mean Gene Okerlund interviews Hulk Hogan after his first WWE Title win.

TALKING TO THE STARS – FEBRUARY 18, 1985

Following The War to Settle the Score, Mean Gene Okerlund gets some memorable reactions from the likes of Andy Warhol and more.

PREPARING TO MAKE HISTORY – MARCH 15, 1985

In this series of unforgettable moments, Mean Gene Okerlund joins Liberace, Billy Martin, and Mr. T in preparing for the first WrestleMania.

WHAT SO PROUDLY GENE HAILS – MARCH 31, 1985

WrestleMania – At the inaugural WrestleMania, Mean Gene Okerlund sings the national anthem in the hallowed grounds of Madison Square Garden.

THE SEARCH FOR AN ANIMAL – DECEMBER 13, 1985

Tuesday Night Titans 62 – Many outlandish characters are discovered in Mean Gene Okerlund’s search for George ‘The Animal’ Steele.

THE CREAM OF THE CROP -SEPTEMBER 10, 1986

In this series of one-on-one interviews, Mean Gene Okerlund gets some memorable moments out of Macho Man Randy Savage.

THE RIGHT WORDS – MAY 9, 1987

Mean Gene Okerlund helps The Iron Sheik with his English during this nostalgic interview with the former WWE Champion.

HV CLASSIC: MEAN GENE -MARCH 1, 1990

Mean Gene Okerlund journeys to a land down under for a memorable visit with The Bushwhackers.

THANKSGIVING SURPRISE – NOVEMBER 22, 1990

Survivor Series 1990 – Mean Gene Okerlund is part of history once again, as he witnesses the hatching of the storied Gobbledy Gooker

PUT THAT CIGARETTE OUT – JANUARY 19, 1992

Royal Rumble 1992 – While interviewing Ric Flair after his capture of the WWE Title, Mean Gene Okerlund gets frustrated with a bystander.

GARBAGE AND FALLEN IDOLS -JULY 13, 1996

Bash at the Beach 1996 – On the day that Hulk Hogan showed his true colors, Mean Gene Okerlund steps up to demand an explanation.

MEAN ‘WOOO’ GENE! – OCTOBER 27, 1997

In these interviews from WCW Monday Nitro, Mean Gene Okerlund is joined by a lively and energetic Ric Flair

WHO ARE YOU TO DOUBT EL DANDY? – JANUARY 25, 1999

Nitro 176 – Mean Gene Okerlund questions Bret Hart’s ideas on who deserves a shot at his WCW United States Championship.

555 – CALL ‘MEAN’ GENE – DECEMBER 7, 2013

Relive some of the most memorable moments from Mean Gene Okerlund hosting his own hotline in World Championship Wrestling.

A WRESTLEMANIA HOMECOMING – APRIL 1, 2001

WrestleMania X-Seven – Mean Gene Okerlund returns to WWE alongside Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan to call the Gimmick Battle Royal

THE CONFIDENTIAL SCOOP – JANUARY 14, 2003

Witness another chapter of Mean Gene Okerlund’s career, as he hosts WWE’s popular documentary series, Confidential.

BACK FOR A GOOD TIME – MARCH 14, 2004

WrestleMania XX – Mean Gene Okerlund and Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan enjoy some unique entertainment at the 20th Anniversary of WrestleMania.

A NEW VOICE IN THE HALL OF FAME – APRIL 1, 2006

WWE Hall of Fame – Mean Gene Okerlund’s legendary voice echoes throughout the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2006.

VINTAGE MEAN GENE – MAY 2, 2010

In this rare classic, Mean Gene Okerlund hosts a special Vintage Collection for the eyes of the WWE Universe.

I KNOW YOU ARE BUT WHAT AM I – APRIL 3, 2011

WrestleMania XXVII – Mean Gene Okerlund joins The Rock and Pee Wee Herman for a verbal exchange in this hilarious backstage moment.

BLAST FROM THE PAST – APRIL 10, 2012

SmackDown 660 – Mean Gene Okerlund gets help from some old friends when he partners with Sheamus to battle Daniel Bryan and Alberto Del Rio.

LEGENDS HOUSE S1 E01: THE BOYS ARE BACK – APRIL 17, 2014

Eight WWE Legends reunite and get acquainted with their new neighbors. Back at the Legends’ House, tempers flare.

TABLE FOR 3 – WRESTLEMANIA LEGENDS – AUGUST 6, 2015

WrestleMania icons Roddy Piper, Gene Okerlund, and Paul Orndorff discuss their favorite pranks and stories from their Hall of Fame careers.

AN ANNIVERSARY APPEARANCE- JANUARY 22, 2018

RAW 1287 – Mean Gene Okerlund makes a surprise appearance of the 25th Anniversary of RAW to interview WWE Champion AJ Styles.

WWE STORY TIME – SEASON THREE: BEHIND THE SCENES – AUGUST 21, 2018

Get an inside look from Mean Gene Okerlund at how WWE Story Time is created, as the animated series embarks on its third hilarious season!