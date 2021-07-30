Meaning Behind Jersey Numbers For The Elite At AEW Fight for the Fallen

During Wednesday’s AEW Fight for the Fallen, The Elite came to the ring for their ten-man elimination tag team match as ‘The Elite Squad’, complete with basketball jerseys. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has details on each number the team wore and what the meanings were.

Karl Anderson’s number was 2012, which was the year he placed second to Okada in the NJPW G1 tournament.

Doc Gallows was 69.

Nick Jackson was 777, as he loves gambling and that number is a jackpot. Plus there are also Biblical connotations.

Matt Jackson was 13, which he considers his lucky number. He was also born on March 13.

Kenny Omega was 23, which is the number for Michael Jordan and because they were in North Carolina (where Jordan played college basketball).