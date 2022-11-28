Median Age for AEW Rampage Has Been Rising Lately

According to a new report from Wrestlenomics, the median age for AEW Rampage has been rising in recent weeks, putting it closer to WWE RAW. Rampage used to be the youngest-skewing wrestling show on TV, with a median age of 46. As of this past fall, however, the show has risen to 53. This puts it close to RAW’s median age of 54.

Likewise, the median age for Dynamite has also went up, going from 48 to 51.