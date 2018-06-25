Meet & Greet Details For ROH Best in the World Announced

– Ring of Honor has announced the details for their meet and greets at ROH Best in the World this weekend. You can see the full announcement details below. The show takes place on Friday in Baltimore, Maryland; you can find out more at the link.

On Friday June 29, Ring of Honor returns home to Charm City for the first time in more than a year to present the Best In The World pay-per-view at the brand new UMBC Event Center!

Doors/Meet & Greets: 7:00pm

Pre-Show Match: 8:45pm

Best in the World: 9:00pm

ROH Meet & Greets will begin two hours prior to bell time. This is your opportunity to enjoy exclusive access with your favorite stars. Price includes one posed photo and one signed 8×10 (supplied by ROH) or personal item!

* Young Bucks $40

* Dalton Castle $30

* Cody $30

* Marty Scurll $30

* Adam Page $30

* EVIL $30

* BUSHI $30

* SANADA $30

* KUSHIDA $30

* Punishment Martinez $30

* Flip Gordon $30

* Mayu Iwatani $30

* Tenille Dashwood $30

* Austin Aries $30