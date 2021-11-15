Meet & Greets Announced For Impact Turning Point Weekend

This weekend is Turning Point Weekend for Impact Wrestling, and the company has announced their meet & greets in Las Vegas. Impact announced meet & greets for Saturday through Monday featuring The IInspiration, Moose, Jordynne Grace, Deonna Purrazzo, Eric Young, Ace Austin, and more:

Meet the Stars of IMPACT Wrestling November 20-22 at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas

Don’t miss the opportunity to meet your favorite IMPACT stars during a series of special Meet & Greets before and after Turning Point and the IMPACT! on AXS TV tapings beginning this Saturday, November 20th, at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas! Saturday, November 20th:

5:30pm PT: Moose & Jordynne Grace

10pm PT: The IInspiration Sunday, November 21st:

5:30pm PT: Madison Rayne & Josh Alexander

10pm PT: Mercedes Martinez & Ace Austin Monday, November 22nd:

5:30pm PT: Deonna Purrazzo & Matthew Rehwoldt

10pm PT: Eric Young, Joe Doering & Deaner