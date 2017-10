Meet & Greets Announced For ROH Global Wars Tour

Ring of Honor has announced the meet and greet autograph sessions for its Global Wars tour, which takes place from October 12th through the 14th. Pricing runs $20 for singles wrestlers and $30 for tag teams. It includes one personal item or 8×10 photo (ROH supplied) signed & one posed photo.

The schedule is as follows:

October 12th – Buffalo, NY

* MINORU SUZUKI

* KILLER ELITE SQUAD (DAVEY BOY SMITH JR. & LANCE ARCHER)

* KENNY OMEGA

* YOUNG BUCKS

* WILL OSPREAY

* HIROMU TAKAHASHI

* YOSHI HASHI

* YANO

* KUSHIDA

* MANDY LEON

* INTERMISSION – THE KINGDOM (MATT TAVEN, VINNY MARSEGLIA & TK O’RYAN)

October 13th – Pittsburgh, PA

* KENNY OMEGA

* YOUNG BUCKS

* MARTY SCURLL

* CODY

* WILL OSPREAY

* HIROMU TAKAHASHI

* YOSHI HASHI

* YANO

* KUSHIDA

* JAY LETHAL

* DEONNA PURRAZZO

* INTERMISSION – MINORU SUZUKI & KILLER ELITE SQUAD (DAVEY BOY SMITH JR. & LANCE ARCHER)

October 14th – Columbus, OH

* MINORU SUZUKI

* KILLER ELITE SQUAD (DAVEY BOY SMITH JR. & LANCE ARCHER)

* KENNY OMEGA

* YOUNG BUCKS

* ADAM PAGE

* HIROMU TAKAHASHI

* YOSHI HASHI

* YANO

* KUSHIDA

* SILAS YOUNG

* INTERMISSION – BULLY RAY

October 15th – Villa Park, IL

* MINORU SUZUKI

* KILLER ELITE SQUAD (DAVEY BOY SMITH JR. & LANCE ARCHER)

* KENNY OMEGA

* YOUNG BUCKS

* MARTY SCURLL

* CODY

* HIROMU TAKAHASHI

* YOSHI HASHI

* YANO

* KUSHIDA

* JAY LETHAL

* INTERMISSION – BULLY RAY