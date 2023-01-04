Meet & Greets Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite & Rampage

AEW has announced meet & greet for this week’s episodes of Dynamite and Rampage. As you can see below, AEW is doing a sock drive ahead of Rampage to get a photo op with Ricky Starks which will benefit Portland’s transitional shelter Blanchet House:

Hey @AEW fans in Portland! Are you coming Friday to @RoseQuarter for #AEWRampage If so, bring a new & unopened package of adult socks and get a photo with @starkmanjones to benefit @blanchethouse 🧦🧦🧦🧦🧦🧦🧦🧦🧦🧦🧦🧦 Visit https://t.co/Olz0S7wX3o for more info pic.twitter.com/i9kdYBj2T2 — AEWCommunity (@AEWCommunity) January 3, 2023

AEW also announced that tickets go on sale tomorrow morning for the meet & greet for Dynamite, which will feature Ricky Starks & Eddie Kingston: