Meet & Greets Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite & Rampage

January 3, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Samoa Joe vs. Darby Allin Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced meet & greet for this week’s episodes of Dynamite and Rampage. As you can see below, AEW is doing a sock drive ahead of Rampage to get a photo op with Ricky Starks which will benefit Portland’s transitional shelter Blanchet House:

AEW also announced that tickets go on sale tomorrow morning for the meet & greet for Dynamite, which will feature Ricky Starks & Eddie Kingston:

