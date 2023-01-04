wrestling / News
Meet & Greets Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite & Rampage
AEW has announced meet & greet for this week’s episodes of Dynamite and Rampage. As you can see below, AEW is doing a sock drive ahead of Rampage to get a photo op with Ricky Starks which will benefit Portland’s transitional shelter Blanchet House:
Hey @AEW fans in Portland!
Are you coming Friday to @RoseQuarter for #AEWRampage
If so, bring a new & unopened package of adult socks and get a photo with @starkmanjones to benefit @blanchethouse
🧦🧦🧦🧦🧦🧦🧦🧦🧦🧦🧦🧦
Visit https://t.co/Olz0S7wX3o for more info pic.twitter.com/i9kdYBj2T2
— AEWCommunity (@AEWCommunity) January 3, 2023
AEW also announced that tickets go on sale tomorrow morning for the meet & greet for Dynamite, which will feature Ricky Starks & Eddie Kingston:
Seattle #AEWDynamite pre-show meet & greet tickets will go on sale TOMORROW at 12pm PT! They will be available for purchase at https://t.co/3khtIKBTxf! @starkmanjones @MadKing1981 pic.twitter.com/TlE6PlmpvX
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) January 3, 2023
