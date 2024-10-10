Mega Championship Match & More Set For AAA Guerra de Titanes

The lineup for AAA Guerra de Titanes has been announced, including a Mega Championship match and more. AAA announced the following bouts for the November 10th show in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico:

* AAA Mega Championship Match: Alberto El Patrón vs. Hijo del Vikingo

* AAA Latin American Championship Match: Octagón Jr. vs. El Mesías.

* Lights Out Match: Vampiro, Pagano & Mecha Wolf vs. Los Viperz

* El Fiscal & Reina Dorada vs. Havok & Crazzy Steve

* La Fraternidad vs. Tokyo Bad Boys