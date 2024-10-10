wrestling / News
Mega Championship Match & More Set For AAA Guerra de Titanes
The lineup for AAA Guerra de Titanes has been announced, including a Mega Championship match and more. AAA announced the following bouts for the November 10th show in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico:
* AAA Mega Championship Match: Alberto El Patrón vs. Hijo del Vikingo
* AAA Latin American Championship Match: Octagón Jr. vs. El Mesías.
* Lights Out Match: Vampiro, Pagano & Mecha Wolf vs. Los Viperz
* El Fiscal & Reina Dorada vs. Havok & Crazzy Steve
* La Fraternidad vs. Tokyo Bad Boys
CARTEL COMPLETO de #GuerraDeTitanes, el último Evento Magno de @luchalibreaaa en 2024
10 de noviembre, Gimnasio Josué Neri Santos de Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua.
Boletos a la venta en https://t.co/xbAhM9HI1R pic.twitter.com/o9RbaMLspD
— Marisela Peña (@MPenaAAA) October 9, 2024
