Mega Title Rematch & More Added To AAA Triplemanía Regia

AAA has announced a couple of additional matches for Triplemanía Regia, including a rematch for the AAA Mega Championship. Marisela Peña announced on Monday that El Hijo del Vikingo will defend the AAA Mega Championship in a rematch against Alberto El Patrón at the June 15th show, while Moose will defend the TNA X-Division Championship against Joe Hendry, Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., and El Mesías.

The updated lineup for the show is:

* AAA Mega Championship Match: El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Alberto El Patrón

* TNA X Division Championship Match: Moose vs. Joe Hendry vs. Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. El Mesías

* AAA Reina de Reinas Championship Match: Lady Flammer vs. Dalys vs. Lady Shani

* AAA World Tag Team Championships Match: Sansón & Forastero vs. Los Garza vs. The Nemeth Brothers vs. Psycho Clown & Pagano

* Niño Hamburguesa, Mr. Iguana & El Fiscal vs. Tokyo Bad Boys

* La Parka, Octagón Jr. & Laredo Kid vs. Los Vipers