Megabyte Ronnie Says He’s Retiring Due To Back Injury

Indie star Megabyte Ronnie has announced his retirement from the ring due to a back injury. Ronnie took to Twitter on Thursday to make the announcement that he is being forced to retire effective immediately due to a deformity in his back that “has likely been there since my childhood” and has caused two slipped disks, meaning that he’s likely to need back surgery.

Ronnie said he’s content with his career and made a list of people that he wanted to thank including 3/7 Cav, Grapplers Anonymous, The Buffalo Brothers, Black Label Pro, Beyond Wrestling, Matt Brannigan, Cody Rhodes, Brian Cage and more. You can see the full post below: