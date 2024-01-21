Megan Bayne Says Farewell To STARDOM Following Last Match

Megan Bayne worked her final match for STARDOM on Sunday, and she said goodbye to the company after her bout. Bayne signed a deal with AEW some time ago, and she worked her final STARDOM match on Sunday at the company’s 13th anniversary show. The match saw Giulia, Suzu Suzuki and Mei Seira defeat Bayne, Maika and HANAKO, and in a video you can see below she took the mic after the match to address the fans.

“Today was my last match in STARDOM and I’m very excited about that,” Bayne said (per Fightful). “Being here, being able to compete with some of the best wrestlers in the entire world and I am very grateul for that. But I don’t think I am done here, I don’t want this to be goodbye, I want this to be see you soon.”