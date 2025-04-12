wrestling / News

Megan Bayne Match Set For This Week’s AEW Collision

April 11, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Megan Bayne AEW Collision 4-12-25 Image Credit: AEW

Megan Bayne will be in action on this weekend’s AEW Collision. Tony Khan announced on Friday that Bayne will be competing on Saturday’s show, though no opponent was named.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT, is:

* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Match: Athena vs. Harley Cameron
* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Match: Jamie Hayter vs. Billie Starkz
* Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Match: Brody King vs. Konosuke Takeshita
* Anthony Bowens vs. Blake Christian
* Megan Bayne vs. TBA
* We’ll hear from FTR

