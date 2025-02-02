wrestling / News

Megan Bayne Officially Signs With AEW

February 1, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Megan Bayne Image Credit: AEW

Megan Bayne wrestled on tonight’s AEW Collision and then Tony Khan announced she signed with the company. Bayne defeated Hyena Hera. After that, Tony Khan wrote on Twitter:

Congratulations @meganbayne! After a win tonight in her #AEWCollision debut, now it’s official: Megan Bayne is All Elite!

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Megan Bayne, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading