Megan Bayne Officially Signs With AEW
February 1, 2025 | Posted by
Megan Bayne wrestled on tonight’s AEW Collision and then Tony Khan announced she signed with the company. Bayne defeated Hyena Hera. After that, Tony Khan wrote on Twitter:
“Congratulations @meganbayne! After a win tonight in her #AEWCollision debut, now it’s official: Megan Bayne is All Elite!”
