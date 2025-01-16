wrestling / News
Megan Bayne Returns On AEW Dynamite, Competes In Women’s Casino Gauntlet
Megan Bayne made her return to AEW on this week’s Dynamite for the Women’s Casino Gauntlet match. Wednesday’s show saw Bayne come out at #3 in the match, competing in her first bout for the company since July of 2023.
Toni Storm ultimately won the match, rolling up Julia Hart for the pinfall.
Does Megan Bayne have the AEW Women's World Champion worried?!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork & @SportsOnMax@MeganBayne | @CallMeKrisStat | @jmehytr pic.twitter.com/zECpESXDeE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 16, 2025