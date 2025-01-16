wrestling / News

Megan Bayne Returns On AEW Dynamite, Competes In Women’s Casino Gauntlet

January 15, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Megan Bayne AEW Dynamite 1-15-25 Image Credit: AEW

Megan Bayne made her return to AEW on this week’s Dynamite for the Women’s Casino Gauntlet match. Wednesday’s show saw Bayne come out at #3 in the match, competing in her first bout for the company since July of 2023.

Toni Storm ultimately won the match, rolling up Julia Hart for the pinfall.

