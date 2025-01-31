Megan Bayne Set For Action On This Weekend’s AEW Collision

Megan Bayne will make her AEW Collision debut on this weekend’s show. AEW announced on Friday that Bayne will be in action with an unnamed opponent, as you can see below.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT, is:

* TNT Championship Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Lee Moriarty vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* Mid-South Street Fight: FTR vs. Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta

* Chris Jericho & Bryan Keith vs. The Outrunners

* Harley Cameron vs. Taya Valkyrie

* Samoa Joe & HOOK vs. Nick Wayne & Kip Sabian

* Megan Bayle vs. TBA

* We’ll hear from Timeless Toni Storm