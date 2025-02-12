wrestling / News

Megan Bayne Set To Compete On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

February 11, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Megan Bayne 2-12-25 Image Credit: AEW

Megan Bayne will have her first AEW Dynamite singles match on this week’s show. AEW announced that Bayne will be in action on this week’s show, as you can see in the announcement below. Her opponent wasn’t named.

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Wednesday night on TBS, is:\

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Gunns
* AEW World Trios Championship: Death Riders (c) vs. The Undisputed Kingdom
* MJF vs. Dustin Rhodes
* Max Caster vs. TBA
*Megan Bayne vs. TBA

