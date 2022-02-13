wrestling / News
Megan Bayne Suffers Torn ACL Injury, Expected to Miss 9 Months of Action
February 13, 2022 | Posted by
– According to a report by the RedLeaf Retrocast (h/t Fightful), indie wrestler Megan Bayne has suffered a torn ACL injury and is expected to be on the shelf for about nine months until she’s healed and ready to return to the ring. Bayne was trained in OVW by Al Snow and has appeared in Beyond Wrestling, Northeast Wrestling, and AEW Dark.
Bayne revealed the news at today’s Beyond Wrestling/Women’s Wrestling Revolution Plus Galentine’s Day Massacre event. She previously worked a match earlier this month at the AEW Dark TV tapings in Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.
Bayne claims she's torn her ACL.
Out 9 months.
Fuck. pic.twitter.com/n0eBahfbC6
— RedLeafRetrocast® (@BowlingJD) February 13, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Jaxson Ryker Says People In WWE Turned On Him Due To His Donald Trump Support
- Hulk Hogan Parties with Ric Flair, Names Top Three Wrestlers of All Time
- WWE Stars Sending Out The Same Message About Elimination Chamber Billboard In Saudi Arabia
- Booker T On His Favorite Opponent In His Career, His Pick For Greatest On the Mic In Wrestling History