Megan Bayne vs. Thunder Rosa Set For This Weekend’s AEW Collision
Megan Bayne will battle Thunder Rosa on this weekend’s episode of AEW Collision. Tony Khan announced the match between the two on Friday, as you can see below.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs Saturday on TNT, is:
* AEW International Title Eliminator Tournament Match: Katsuyori Shibata vs. Ricochet
* AEW International Title Eliminator Tournament Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Mark Davis
* Undisputed Kingdom vs. FTR
* Megan Bayne vs. Thunder Rosa
TOMORROW, Saturday 3/15
Las Vegas, NV
8pm ET/7pm CT, on TNT + Max
Saturday Night #AEWCollision@thunderrosa22 vs @meganbayne
After weeks of tension + altercations, former @AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa will collide vs Megan Bayne on Saturday Night Collision,
TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/crzgZe8QM2
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 14, 2025
