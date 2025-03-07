wrestling / News
Megan Bayne vs. Bozilla Set For Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9
March 6, 2025 | Posted by
Megan Bayne will battle Bozilla at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9. Janela announced on Twitter on Thursday that Bayne will be in action against Bozilla at the April 18th event.
Janela wrote:
“‘The immovable force meets the unstoppable object’
@meganbayne clashes with @therealbozilla live at Spring Break 9..
This is historic as this is The first appearance of Bozilla in America, in what will be one of the most anticipated matches that weekend.
This show will SELL OUT get your tickets now!
https://ticketmaster.com/game-changer-wrestling-joey-janelas-spring-las-vegas-nevada-04-18-2025/event/1700623CA8E2121B”
The show takes place over WrestleMania weekend as part of The Collective.
https://twitter.com/JANELABABY/status/1897806978841538650
