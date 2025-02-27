wrestling / News
Megan Bayne vs. Zayda Steel Set For GCW No Compadre
February 26, 2025 | Posted by
Megan Bayne will battle Zayda Steel at GCW No Compadre next month. GCW announced that the two will compete on the March 29th show in Chicago, as you can see below.
The show will stream on Triller TV+.
*CHICAGO UPDATE*
Just Signed:
MEGAN BAYNE
vs
ZAYDA STEEL
Plus:
Gringo Loco vs Atticus Cogar
Matt Tremont vs Mance Warner
Jack Cartwheel vs Dante Leon
Dr Redacted
Effy
+more
Get Tix:https://t.co/XJlnmilKJK
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+
Sat 3/29 – 8PM
Thalia Hall – Chicago pic.twitter.com/RLDRRrCOEi
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 27, 2025
