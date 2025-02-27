wrestling / News

Megan Bayne vs. Zayda Steel Set For GCW No Compadre

February 26, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW No Compadre Megan Bayne Zayda Steel Image Credit: GCW

Megan Bayne will battle Zayda Steel at GCW No Compadre next month. GCW announced that the two will compete on the March 29th show in Chicago, as you can see below.

The show will stream on Triller TV+.

