Megan Morant Comments On Her New Hosting Role in WWE
In a post on Twitter, WWE’s Megan Morant reacted to the news that she is the new host of RAW Talk and the Smackdown Lowdown. Morant had previously been working for the company as the Smackdown backstage interviewer, and will wrap up that job this week. She will also host the new RAW sidecast on Twitch. This comes as part of recent changes in the company, that include Jackie Redmond becoming a backstage interviewer for Monday Night Raw and a kickoff show host with Kayla Braxton. Cathy Kelley will take over Morant’s previous duties.
Morant wrote: “BIG NEWS! This Friday will be my last week backstage on #SmackDown. I’m looking forward to being your new host of #RawTalk and #SDLD on @peacock. Studio hosting has been a dream of mine for years, and I can’t wait to get in there and work alongside @themattcamp every week! I hope you’ll tune in.”
