– WWE debuted a new intro theme for SmackDown last night, “Neva Play,” by Megan Thee Stallion. The artist commented on the song being used as the intro for SmackDown teasing that it’s time for her wrestling debut. Megan Thee Stallion wrote via social media, “🔥🔥🔥I think it’s finally time I make my debut lol #NEVAPLAY”

