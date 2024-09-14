wrestling / News

Megan Thee Stallion Reacts to New WWE SmackDown Theme ‘Neva Play,’ Teases Debut

September 14, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown New Logo 9-13-24, Megan Thee Stallion Neva Play theme Image Credit: WWE

– WWE debuted a new intro theme for SmackDown last night, “Neva Play,” by Megan Thee Stallion. The artist commented on the song being used as the intro for SmackDown teasing that it’s time for her wrestling debut. Megan Thee Stallion wrote via social media, “🔥🔥🔥I think it’s finally time I make my debut lol #NEVAPLAY”

