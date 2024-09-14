wrestling / News
Megan Thee Stallion Reacts to New WWE SmackDown Theme ‘Neva Play,’ Teases Debut
September 14, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE debuted a new intro theme for SmackDown last night, “Neva Play,” by Megan Thee Stallion. The artist commented on the song being used as the intro for SmackDown teasing that it’s time for her wrestling debut. Megan Thee Stallion wrote via social media, “🔥🔥🔥I think it’s finally time I make my debut lol #NEVAPLAY”
Friday Night #SmackDown's new 🔥 intro!
🎶: “Neva Play (feat. RM of BTS)”
🎤: @theestallion pic.twitter.com/eJeUMgY6zU
— WWE (@WWE) September 14, 2024
🔥🔥🔥I think it’s finally time I make my debut lol #NEVAPLAY https://t.co/gihdCzkmaG
— TINA SNOW (@theestallion) September 14, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Booker T On Whether Solo Sikoa Could Win WWE Title On Smackdown
- Backstage Update on Alleged Incident Between Randy Orton & Machine Gun Kelly at WWE SummerSlam
- Eric Bischoff Says Ric Flair Is More Over Now Than He’s Ever Been
- Backstage Notes on The Bloodline & Alex Hammerstone’s Surprise Appearances on WWE NXT