WWE is currently advertising former NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura for their upcoming tour in Japan. Satomura is listed for three events: Osaka on July 25 and Tokyo on July 26-27. Others advertised include Bianca Belair, Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura, Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane. However, Asuka is currently out with a knee injury.