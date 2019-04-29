wrestling / News
Meiko Satomura, Chris Michaels to Guest Coach at WWE Performance Center
April 28, 2019 | Posted by
– Mae Young Classic alumna Meiko Satomura is set to coach at the WWE Performance Center soon. Fightful reports that Satomura, who made it to the semifinals in the second iteration of the Classic, will be guest coaching at the PC over the next few weeks.
In addition, Fightful reports: that Chris Michaels, who did enhancement talent jobs for WWE and WCW in the 1990s, will be doing a guest coaching stint as well. Williams retired from active competition in 2015.
