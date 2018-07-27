Various News: Meiko Satomura Confirms She’s Working The Mae Young Classic, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

UPDATED: WWE has confirmed the news…

ORIGINAL: It was previously reported that joshi legend Meiko Satomura was rumored for the Mae Young Classic. Satomura has confirmed with Yahoo Japan that she will be part of the tournament. Here are more details from Cagematch’s Strigga…

Regarding her participation in this year's #MaeYoungClassic Meiko Satomura told Tokyo Sports that she was first contacted by WWE by e-mail on 2011 around the time of the big Tohoku earthquake, but nothing came to fruition because she was struggling with her promotion Sendai Girls — STRIGGA (@STRIGGA) July 27, 2018

This year during her excursion to England she got to wrestle Pete Dunne and also won the Fight Club Pro Title and WWE officials were overwhelmed with her performance which led to Satomura being brought in for the MYC. — STRIGGA (@STRIGGA) July 27, 2018

Because Satomura runs her own promotion she'll think about in what way she can appear on future WWE events after the MYC is over. First and foremost she wants to get more eyes on Joshi Wrestling and hopes for a synergy effect to boost women's wrestling worldwide. — STRIGGA (@STRIGGA) July 27, 2018

Here’s the updated lineup:

* Toni Storm

* Meiko Satomura

* Mercedes Martinez

* Mia Yim

* Killer Kelly

* Crystal

* Kavita Devi

* Tegan Nox

* Deonna Purrazzo

* Jessica Elaban

* Reina González

* Kaitlyn

* Io Shirai

* Jinny

* Kacy Catanzaro

* Nicole Matthews

* Rhea Ripley

* Karen Q

* Zeusix

* Isla Dawn

* Lacey Lane

