wrestling / News

Various News: Meiko Satomura Confirms She’s Working The Mae Young Classic, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

July 27, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Meiko Satomura

UPDATED: WWE has confirmed the news…

ORIGINAL: It was previously reported that joshi legend Meiko Satomura was rumored for the Mae Young Classic. Satomura has confirmed with Yahoo Japan that she will be part of the tournament. Here are more details from Cagematch’s Strigga

Here’s the updated lineup:

* Toni Storm
* Meiko Satomura
* Mercedes Martinez
* Mia Yim
* Killer Kelly
* Crystal
* Kavita Devi
* Tegan Nox
* Deonna Purrazzo
* Jessica Elaban
* Reina González
* Kaitlyn
* Io Shirai
* Jinny
* Kacy Catanzaro
* Nicole Matthews
* Rhea Ripley
* Karen Q
* Zeusix
* Isla Dawn
* Lacey Lane

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* Adam Page (27)
* Dolph Ziggler (38)
* Shannon Moore (40)
* Triple H (49)
* Many Fernandez (64)

