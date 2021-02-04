Meiko Satomura Debut, Street Fight & More Set For Next Week’s NXT UK

– WWE announced what’s in store for next week’s edition of NXT UK earlier today. First up, WWE has confirmed that Meiko Satomura will be appearing in this show. The announcement didn’t clarify if Meiko Satomura will be in action and making her in-ring debut, but she will be appearing on the show.

Also set for next week, The Hunt (Wild Boar & Primate) will face Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster in a Street Fight. Finally, Sha Samuels will appear on Noam Dar’s Supernova Sessions. You can view the announcement below.

