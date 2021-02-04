wrestling / News
Meiko Satomura Debut, Street Fight & More Set For Next Week’s NXT UK
– WWE announced what’s in store for next week’s edition of NXT UK earlier today. First up, WWE has confirmed that Meiko Satomura will be appearing in this show. The announcement didn’t clarify if Meiko Satomura will be in action and making her in-ring debut, but she will be appearing on the show.
Also set for next week, The Hunt (Wild Boar & Primate) will face Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster in a Street Fight. Finally, Sha Samuels will appear on Noam Dar’s Supernova Sessions. You can view the announcement below.
You can check out the full 411 recap and review from Ian Hamilton for this week’s NXT UK RIGHT HERE.
NEXT WEEK on #NXTUK:
🇯🇵 @satomurameiko arrives
👊 @The_Primate_ &@WILDBOARhitch vs. @MandrewsJunior & @Flash_Morgan — #StreetFight
✨ @NoamDar welcomes @Shasamuels to #SupernovaSessions pic.twitter.com/7EteIuMavX
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) February 4, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Note On When Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford Were Actually Married
- Peyton Royce Tells Fans To Stop Sending Her Packages, Says It’s Stalking
- Eric Bischoff On The Shockmaster’s Debut In WCW, Bringing Fred Ottman In From WWE
- Shawn Stasiak Was Hurt By Not Being Invited to Father’s WWE Hall of Fame Induction